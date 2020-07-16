Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor & Others Send Love To Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday!

Today (July 16, 2020), Katrina Kaif turned a year older and many of her friends from the film fraternity put up a post or story to make her feel special. From Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan, from Karisma Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many B-town celebs wished happiness for her.

Salman Khan shared a still from Tiger Zinda Hai and wrote, "Happy bday Katrina."

Alia Bhatt also wished all the good things for Katrina and wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy Birthday you gorgeous, gorgeous soul!! May your day be full of sunshine...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!!! Love you loads Katy.."

Karisma Kapoor, who also happens to be Katrina's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, wished the Raajneeti actress through her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday, gorgeous."

Parineeti Chopra, who shares a warm bond with Katrina posted a monochrome picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy bday Katy! Thank you for being my adviser, and the voice in my head when I needed it the most! You are my inspiration and you know it!"

Varun Dhawan also wished Katrina on her birthday and called her 'boss woman'. Deepika wished 'good health and peace of mind' for Katrina.

Anushka Sharma, who has worked with Katrina in two films- Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, wrote, "Happy birthday, Katrina! Here's to beautiful, wise and strong one."

Talking about her journey, Katrina Kaif made her debut in 2003 with Boom, which was a dud at the box office. She tasted success for the first time when she appeared in David Dhawan's romantic comedy, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. Since then, Katrina has given many hits and flops, but one thing that has been a constant in her career is her hard work!

Those who know Katrina, always claim that she's one of the most hardworking actresses of B-town and she always strives to do better!