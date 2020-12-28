Salman Khan And Ayat Sharma's Birthday Bash: These Inside Photos From The Celebration Are Not To Be Missed

Superstar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday (December 27, 2020). The Dabangg 3 actor had a low-key celebration at his Panvel farmhouse this year and rang in his special day with his family and a few close friends. Earlier, Salman cut a cake at midnight and interacted with the paparazzi gathered outside his farmhouse.

The superstar said, "There are no celebrations this year, it's just me and my family, no one else. I had no desire to celebrate my birthday in this terrible year. I hope that the next year brings positivity into our lives. I hope that everyone is healthy, happy, and safe." The Bollywood star also urged his fans to follow all the COVID-19 protocols to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Later, Salman cut a cake with his niece Ayat, who marked her first birthday with him. We bring you some inside pictures from Salman and Ayat's birthday celebration.

Birthday Boy Salman Khan Poses For A Picture Popular TV actress Kratika Dheer shared a picture from Salman Khan's birthday bash in which she is seen striking a pose with the birthday boy who looked handsome in a white shirt. This Picture Of Ayat Sharma From Her First Birthday Bash Is All Things Cute Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her holding little Ayat in her arms and wrote, "Have First Birthday Baby Doll Ayat... We are so happy to be part of you and your first birthday cos first are always special... All our love and best wishes with you always Angel. Thank You @arpitakhansharma and @aaysharma for being so amazing and looking after us so well, you guys are truly family." Say Cheese Ritesh Deshmukh shared this adorable picture of Salman Khan giving a squish hug to his kids. He captioned it as, "Happy Birthday Bhau @beingsalmankhan - love you loads." #HBD Salman & Ayat Here's a glimpse of the beautifully lit birthday sign of Salman and his niece Ayat at the celebration. Ayat's Cute Birthday Cake The 6-tier carousel cake was the highlight of the evening. Looks yummy, doesn't it? We Can't Get Enough Of Ayat's Cute Looks The birthday girl is seen staring at the camera while the ladies- Arpita Khan Sharma, Genelia Deshmukh and Kanchi Kaul are all smiles for the lens.

