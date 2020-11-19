Salman Khan And His Family Test Negative For COVID-19 After Staff Members Tested Positive

Salman Khan And His Family Test Negative For COVID-19

Notably, it has been revealed that Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for COVID-19. According to the report, Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments has also been fumigated and sterilized by BMC, (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). Earlier, it was also reported that Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary celebration has been called off owing to the unprecedented situation. As of now, it is unclear if the family will continue to isolate themselves or will begin the celebration.

Galaxy Apartments Has Been Fumigated By BMC

Salman Khan currently is shooting for Bigg Boss 14 and had planned to self isolate himself for a week until he tested negative for COVID-19. A source revealed to the news portal that Bhai will now shoot for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. With regard to Bollywood, Salman is awaiting the release of Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.

Salman Khan Will Be Seen In Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,

Salman Khan recently wrapped up the film's shoot after the production was halted in March due to the Lockdown. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for the action thriller.