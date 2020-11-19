Salman Khan And His Family Test Negative For COVID-19 After Staff Members Tested Positive
A report on Thrusday morning November 19, revealed that Salman Khan's personal driver and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The report also stated that they currently have been hospitalised at Bombay Hospital, in Mumbai.
Now, a new report in Free Press Journal has revealed that the actor has tested negative. The report said that as soon as the symptoms were detected, the staff members were taken to Bombay hospital and tested for COVID-19. A source close to the actor also told the portal that Salman Khan along with his family and other staff immediately took swab test and isolated themselves out of precaution.
Salman Khan And His Family Test Negative For COVID-19
Notably, it has been revealed that Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for COVID-19. According to the report, Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments has also been fumigated and sterilized by BMC, (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). Earlier, it was also reported that Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary celebration has been called off owing to the unprecedented situation. As of now, it is unclear if the family will continue to isolate themselves or will begin the celebration.
Galaxy Apartments Has Been Fumigated By BMC
Salman Khan currently is shooting for Bigg Boss 14 and had planned to self isolate himself for a week until he tested negative for COVID-19. A source revealed to the news portal that Bhai will now shoot for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. With regard to Bollywood, Salman is awaiting the release of Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.
Salman Khan Will Be Seen In Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,
Salman Khan recently wrapped up the film's shoot after the production was halted in March due to the Lockdown. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for the action thriller.
Salman Khan's Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive; Actor Isolates Himself At Home
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Questions Housemates About The Nomination Task