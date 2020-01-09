Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Get Trolled For Not Getting Married; Thanks To Saif Ali Khan!
The trailer of Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman is out and netizens are super excited to see Saif in a quirky avatar after a long time! Jawaani Jaaneman also casts Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu in the key roles. Amidst all the praise, netizens can't stop creating memes out of Jawaani Jaaneman and their first target is Ranbir Kapoor and then Salman Khan.
In the beginning of the trailer, when Saif's mom Farida Jalaal asks him if he is a gay considering he's not marrying any girl, Saif says, "No, Maa. I am not gay yaar aur hota bhi toh kya problem hai?"
This particular scene has become a meme material and here's how netizens are trolling Salman and Ranbir for maintaining a safe distance from marriage!
When neetu Kapoor blames ranbeer for not marrying till date and questioning on his character,— Hiren Jagad (@hirendjagad) January 9, 2020
Ranbeer be like #JawaaniJaanemantrailer pic.twitter.com/PnUpJp0XEh
When Salma aunty questions salman Khan for not marrying yet— Dessie Aussie ♂️ (@uttampatel) January 9, 2020
Salman Khan:-#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ybk2of1so6
Gharwale : shaadi kar le umar ho— æ (@langda_tygi) January 9, 2020
gayi hai
Me: bahoot busy ho mai abhi#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/KUPNgtGLX9
After copying 3 questions from friend...— brijesh yadav (@Brijesh007Yadav) January 9, 2020
Friend - Aapke 33.33 % chance h pass hone k....#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/BdpMJU4TB9
#JawaaniJaanemantrailer #JawaaniJaaneman— Santosh Thakur (@iamsanthosh08) January 9, 2020
Kaun kaun party me jaa raha hai?
Me: pic.twitter.com/EhMypdIPTv
#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer— Riyaz (@iamriyaz_) January 9, 2020
Public after watching @iAmNehaKakkar Jine Mera Dil luteya version pic.twitter.com/n02qWcGAX1
Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.
The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.
