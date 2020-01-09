    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Get Trolled For Not Getting Married; Thanks To Saif Ali Khan!

      By Lekhaka
      The trailer of Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman is out and netizens are super excited to see Saif in a quirky avatar after a long time! Jawaani Jaaneman also casts Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu in the key roles. Amidst all the praise, netizens can't stop creating memes out of Jawaani Jaaneman and their first target is Ranbir Kapoor and then Salman Khan.

      In the beginning of the trailer, when Saif's mom Farida Jalaal asks him if he is a gay considering he's not marrying any girl, Saif says, "No, Maa. I am not gay yaar aur hota bhi toh kya problem hai?"

      This particular scene has become a meme material and here's how netizens are trolling Salman and Ranbir for maintaining a safe distance from marriage!

      Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

      The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
