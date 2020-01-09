Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Get Trolled For Not Getting Married; Thanks To Saif Ali Khan!

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman is out and netizens are super excited to see Saif in a quirky avatar after a long time! Jawaani Jaaneman also casts Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu in the key roles. Amidst all the praise, netizens can't stop creating memes out of Jawaani Jaaneman and their first target is Ranbir Kapoor and then Salman Khan.

In the beginning of the trailer, when Saif's mom Farida Jalaal asks him if he is a gay considering he's not marrying any girl, Saif says, "No, Maa. I am not gay yaar aur hota bhi toh kya problem hai?"

This particular scene has become a meme material and here's how netizens are trolling Salman and Ranbir for maintaining a safe distance from marriage!

When neetu Kapoor blames ranbeer for not marrying till date and questioning on his character,



Ranbeer be like #JawaaniJaanemantrailer pic.twitter.com/PnUpJp0XEh — Hiren Jagad (@hirendjagad) January 9, 2020

When Salma aunty questions salman Khan for not marrying yet



Salman Khan:-#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ybk2of1so6 — Dessie Aussie ♂️ (@uttampatel) January 9, 2020

Gharwale : shaadi kar le umar ho

gayi hai



Me: bahoot busy ho mai abhi#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/KUPNgtGLX9 — æ (@langda_tygi) January 9, 2020

After copying 3 questions from friend...

Friend - Aapke 33.33 % chance h pass hone k....#JawaaniJaanemanTrailer pic.twitter.com/BdpMJU4TB9 — brijesh yadav (@Brijesh007Yadav) January 9, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.

