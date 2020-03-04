Salman Khan Charges Rs 7 Cr Per Day For An Ad Shoot?

Salman Khan, who enjoys massive popularity, has recently taken on TV advertisements for several brands including a smartphone as well as cola company Pepsi. Recently, smartphone brand Realme announced that the actor has been signed as the brand ambassador for their upcoming smartphone models, Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

While the original statement didn't disclose the amount charged by Salman Khan for the endorsement, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that he was paid a whopping Rs 7 crore a day to shoot for the ad. The shooting took place at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra last month and reportedly, he shot the ad for almost four to five days.

The promotional ads set for the smartphone device, Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, will reportedly cost between 10 to 15 thousand on launch. About the new endorsement, Salman Khan told IANS, that he is happy. "I am happy to be the face of the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand. The Realme 6 series is stylish and edgy and I am sure it will find favour with consumers."

With regards to work, Salman Khan will return to screen this Eid on May 22nd, 2020 with the Hindi remake titled, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is the Hindi remake of Korean film, Outlaws. Salman will be seen as a cop who takes on a local gang to wipe out crime in the city. The film is also set to star Disha Patani as his love interest and is directed by Prabhudheva.

Salman Khan is all set for Eid 2021 as well, he had announced a family entertainer, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Kriti Sanon.

Radhe Release Date: Salman Khan Locks The Date For Eid 2020

Akshay Kumar Reacts To Clashing With Salman Khan At The Box Office Amidst The Cold War Rumours!