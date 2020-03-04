Salman Khan Charges Rs 7 Crore Per Day For An Ad Shoot?

Actor Salman Khan, who enjoys massive popularity, has taken on television advertisements for several brands including a smartphone as well as a cola company. Recently, smartphone brand Realme announced that the actor has been signed on as the brand ambassador for their upcoming smartphone models, Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

While the original statement didn't disclose the amount charged by Salman Khan for the endorsement, a report in Bollywood Hungama states that the Bollywood superstar was paid a whopping Rs 7 crore a day to shoot for the ad. The shooting took place at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra, Mumbai in February 2020 and Salman reportedly shot the ad for almost four to five days.

The smartphone device, Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, will reportedly cost between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 on launch. About the new endorsement, Salman Khan told IANS that he is happy. "I am happy to be the face of the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand. The Realme 6 series is stylish and edgy and I am sure it will find favour with consumers."

With regards to work, Salman Khan will return to screen this Eid on 22 May 2020 with the film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is the Hindi remake of Korean film Outlaws. Salman will be seen as a cop who takes on a local gang to wipe out crime in the city. The film is also set to star Disha Patani as his love interest and is being directed by Prabhudheva.

Salman Khan is all set for Eid 2021 as well; he had recently announced a family entertainer, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside actress Kriti Sanon.

