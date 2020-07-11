Salman Khan, Disha Patani To Wrap Remaining Portions Of Radhe In A City Studio: Report

The shooting of Salman Khan-Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been stalled because of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest reports, the makers will be wrapping the remaining portions of the film against a green screen inside a city studio.

Earlier, the team was to fly to Azerbaijan to shoot these portions which include an action sequence and a song. However, the international schedule has been called off owing to the pandemic.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "With the new travel restrictions, flying abroad for the shoot is ruled out and the team is contemplating shooting it against a green screen now with visual effects making it appear like it's been shot abroad. The action sequence will also be shot in a city studio. There's 10-12 days of work left on the film."

The same source also revealed details about Radhe's tentative release date, and said, "If the cinemas open by October-November and draw an audience, Radhe could arrive during Diwali. For several years now, Salman's films have released during festivals."

In early March, the crew who was sent to Azerbaijan for prep work, was called back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Mid-day report had quoted a source as saying,"Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it's scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn't make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is an official adaptation of the Korean film The Outlaws, and has Salman essaying the role of a cop.

Co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, the film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2020.

