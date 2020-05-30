    For Quick Alerts
      Salman Khan Donates Hand Sanitizers To Mumbai Police; Fans Impressed With His Kind Gesture!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Amidst the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, megastar Salman Khan has once again extended his support to the front line warriors of Mumbai.

      The superstar recently launched a personal care brand, FRSH. Considering the high demand of the same at a time like this, the superstar generously donated hand sanitizers of his brand, FRSH to the Mumbai Police department.

      salman

      One must say, hats off to the actor for proactively making various donations in this tough time! In the past, Salman has extended full support and resources for the indigent people of the nation as and when the need arised.

      Meanwhile, Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal, has all good things to say about the actor and his kind deed. He wrote on his Twitter page, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept 🙏🏻"

      Fans were moved by Salman's generosity and his awareness of the situation and couldn't stop appreciating the actor for his kind gesture.

      A fan wrote, "Megastar #SalmanKhan Donates Huge 1,00,000 (1 Lakh) Bottles of FRSH SANITIZERS To Police Personnels in Mumbai Amidst This Coronavirus Lockdown! #LoveUBhaijaan!" Another fan commented, "The #SalmanKhan Man with the golden heart that's why he most lovable superstar in country hattoff God bless you. always love 🙌😍😘 #BeingHuman."

      Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown. But in this hour of need, the actor made sure that the help and support reaches to the Mumbai Police, who are diligently taking utmost care for the people of the city.

      It is because of his philanthropic nature, the superstar resides in the hearts of millions of people and has an unprecedented army of fans.

