Salman Khan Extends Help To 50 Female Workers In Malegaon Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Salman Khan has been winning over the internet with his kind gestures to help the needy in this time of crisis. The superstar recently pledged financial support to 25000 daily wage workers in the film industry, who have been hit by the nationwide lockdown. And now, the superstar is being hailed for one more noble gesture.

As per a report in Times Of India, the superstar recently came forward to help 50 female ground workers in Malegaon affter he heard that they were running out of basic necessities.

Politician Baba Siddiqui took to Twitter to break the news and wrote, "Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again."

"Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!", read his next tweet.

Salman's manager confirmed the news and said that the actor's team is doing active research on whoever needs urgent help and the superstar is providing them with essentials.

The Race 3 actor is currently in quarantine in his Panvel farmhouse, away from his family. Recently, his father Salim Khan told Hindustan Times that he is constantly in touch with his actor-son through video calls. Meanwhile, the superstar has been posting videos on his Instagram page to give his fans a sneak-peek into his quarantine life.

With respect to work, Salman will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is slated for an Eid 2020 release. However, the recent reports suggest that the film might get postponed owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan Donates 25000 PPE Kits To Health Workers In Maharashtra To Contain COVID-19 Pandemic

Kartik Aaryan Shares Important Message On The Dangers Of Self-Medicating For Coronavirus