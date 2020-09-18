Salman Khan's Fans Troll Arnab Goswami!

Salman Khan's fans are anything but impressed with Arnab Goswami's recent jibe at the superstar, which he took on the national television. While yelling at Salman, Arnab said, "Where's that Salman (Khan), who used to talk so much? Where is he hiding? Why does he not raise a single voice against the drugs mafia? I am asking this question by naming Salman Khan. Where are you, Salman Khan?"

He further said, "Not a single statement or tweet. Why are you silent on the entire episode of Disha Salian? Why are you silent on the murder of Sushant? Which city are you in Salman? Which country are you in Salman? You are a person, who speaks against the pulse of the nation. You will read the dialogues of Bigg Boss when they are written for you by others."

As expected netizens didn't like Arnab's dig at Salman, and started trolling the founder of the Republic TV mercilessly.

Here's how they reacted...

@imnNikku10: Charsi Dalal Arnab Goswami Is That Bowler In Cricket Who When Doesn't Get Wickets Starts Bowling Bouncers To Hit Batsman's Head! When Arnab Didn't Get Anything On #SalmanKhan In SSR's Matter, He Started Dragging Him In another Unrelated Case.

@AjoyMudaliar: Interesting to see The Debate of Arnab Goswami. Even watching 5 mts he'll claim additional TRP. Gets audio of participants opposed to him lowered, his always high. He censors replies of those opposing him. Filthy journalism.

@RiaRevealed: Must say.. This year's best entertainer awards in the role of a comedian shld go to the one n only #ArnabGoswami.. He has single handedly entertained ppl during this pandemic.

#ArnabGoswami :

"100DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY"

AGREE - RETWEET FAST pic.twitter.com/7M2gpDPXkS — Salman Khan Universe (Amravati) Fan Club (@khan_amravati) September 18, 2020

All those tweeting that- The Nation Wants to Know- Kya #ArnabDarpokHai ?

Here is Arnob's response. RT Speed

100DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY pic.twitter.com/nxjYLZUjUn — Monu Baddalwar (@monubaddalwar15) September 18, 2020

(Social media posts are unedited.)

Kangana Ranaut Row: Urmila Matondkar Thanks 'Real People Of India' For Standing By Her