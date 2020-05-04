Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Not Following Safety Measures While Donating Ration

Salman Khan has been working hard to help the needy, in these difficult times of the pandemic, and after supporting many daily wage workers financially, the actor now is also donating ration for the people in need.

Earlier today, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a video that shows him alongside Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez and other family members, loading the bags filled with ration on a truck and bullock carts. He captioned the video as, "Thanks for the contribution... thank you all@jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88."

Salman has been urging his fans to help people in need in any way possible. He also started the donating ration challenge so that the low-income families do not have to go through starvation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 3, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

However, the video did not sit well with some viewers, who called out the actor for not adhering to the lockdown rules. Some comments on the video even pointed out that none of the family members were seen wearing gloves or masks while packing the ration into trucks, nor were they seen maintaining six feet distance among themselves.

@devangikotecha: No one is wearing gloves and all of you are not maintaining social distance. Charity begins at home...learn to keep yourself safe first!

On the other hand, plenty of fans left comments praising the actor for the act and calling him one of the best celebrities in the film industry. The Bharat actor is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with family members and a few friends since the lockdown was announced.

Salman Khan Releases New Coronavirus-Themed Awareness Song, Pyaar Karona

Salman Khan Says There Is No Point In Being Brave, 'I Am Scared I Haven't Seen My Father In 3 Weeks'