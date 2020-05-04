    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Not Following Safety Measures While Donating Ration

      By
      |

      Salman Khan has been working hard to help the needy, in these difficult times of the pandemic, and after supporting many daily wage workers financially, the actor now is also donating ration for the people in need.

      Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Ignoring Lockdown Rules

      Earlier today, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a video that shows him alongside Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez and other family members, loading the bags filled with ration on a truck and bullock carts. He captioned the video as, "Thanks for the contribution... thank you all@jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88."

      Salman has been urging his fans to help people in need in any way possible. He also started the donating ration challenge so that the low-income families do not have to go through starvation.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 3, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

      However, the video did not sit well with some viewers, who called out the actor for not adhering to the lockdown rules. Some comments on the video even pointed out that none of the family members were seen wearing gloves or masks while packing the ration into trucks, nor were they seen maintaining six feet distance among themselves.

      @devangikotecha: No one is wearing gloves and all of you are not maintaining social distance. Charity begins at home...learn to keep yourself safe first!

      On the other hand, plenty of fans left comments praising the actor for the act and calling him one of the best celebrities in the film industry. The Bharat actor is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse with family members and a few friends since the lockdown was announced.

      Salman Khan Releases New Coronavirus-Themed Awareness Song, Pyaar Karona

      Salman Khan Says There Is No Point In Being Brave, 'I Am Scared I Haven't Seen My Father In 3 Weeks'

      Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X