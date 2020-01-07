    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan Gifts A BMW M5 To Kichcha Sudeep And Left The Latter All Astonished [See Pictures]

      By
      |

      Salman Khan is well-known for his big and kind heart! He's often in the news for gifting expensive presents to his near and dear ones. About an hour ago, the Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep thanked his Dabangg 3 co-star, Salman, through his Instagram page for giving him the sweetest surprise of his life!

      Sudeep shared a collage of pictures on his Instagram page, in which he can be seen posing along with Salman Khan and a brand new BMW M5 car, which was gifted to him by Salman.

      salman-khan-gifts-a-bmw-car-to-kichcha-sudeep-sudeep-see-pictures

      He captioned the picture saying, "Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5. A sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us."

      Fans are as surprised as Sudeep by Salman's sweet gesture and praised the superstar.

      @ethnicroyal: "Always has a good heart.. He's a humble soul ❤️ may he always be blessed by the Almighty."

      @kannada_first: "Price of any gift doesn't matter.... as long as it's not worth 2 crore. BMW M5 ... OMG 😮."

      @nahsik_kkg: "Wohhhhhh this is crazyyy."

      @karnataka_films: "Wow sir ❤️❤️ im speechless."

      Sudeep, who had a negative role in Dabangg 3 was highly praised by the critics as well as the audience for his acting chops in the masala entertainer.

      Dabangg 3 was released in 2019 and it also cast Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
