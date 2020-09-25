Salman Khan Is Heartbroken With SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death; Says 'You Will Live Forever'

Salman Khan Reacts To The News Of SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death

The superstar took to his Twitter page to offer his condolence to the bereaved family and wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP."

SP Balasubrahmanyam On Being The Voice Of Salman Khan

SP Balasubrahmanyam became identified with Salman Khan's voice in most of the latter's films in the 90s. Talking about it, the legendary singer was quoted as saying in a Mid-day interview, "I did not put any special effort to sing a song for any actor in a particular way. I act and emote with my voice the rest is in the hands of the artiste, director and the crew to project it successfully on the big screen."

Salman Khan- SP Balasubrahmanyam A Hit Combo

SP Balasubrahmanyam was an integral part of Salman Khan's identity as Prem in films. The playback singer lent his voice to almost all of Khan's films in the latter's initial years in Bollywood. Some of their successful collaborations include films like Saajan, Patthar Ke Phool, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!