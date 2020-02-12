    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ‘Salman Khan Is My Go-To Man’ Says Daisy Shah; Reveals She Shares A Great Chemistry With Him

      By
      |

      Daisy Shah got an opportunity in her first film that many to-be actresses dream of. She made her debut in a film which co-starred Salman Khan. For this reason and more, Daisy says that Salman has a very special place in her life. She reveals that she shares a great off-screen equation with Salman, and that he is her go-to man with whom she can discuss anything.

      ‘Salman Khan Is My Go-To Man’ Reveals Daisy Shah

      "I can discuss almost everything with him. Not just work but also my family stuff and personal issues. I've always been open about it. He's my go-to man. I can go up to him whenever I'm stressed or stuck somewhere. I just have to call him and tell him to advise me and tell me what to do," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

      Daisy made her big screen debut as a background dancer in the song 'Lagan Lagi' in Tere Naam. Her first full-fledged role screen appearance was in Jai Ho, which co-starred Salman, Tabu, Aditya Pancholi and Danny Denzongpa.

      Daisy continued, "He is my first co-star ever in Bollywood and I'm very comfortable working with him. We share a great chemistry on a personal level as well. It doesn't matter if we don't share screen space because I know that I share some kind of a space and equation with him in real life. That is more than enough for me."

      She was last seen in the 2018 film Race 3, starring alongside Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Although she wishes the pace of her film career picked up a bit, she is not complaining about how things have turned out. Daisy is all set to go on a concert tour with Salman.

      ALSO READ: When Amitabh Bachchan Called Aishwarya Rai's EX Salman Khan A Misunderstood Person: He's God's Child

      ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Working With Salman Khan Is Out Of Question, Quote Me On That [Flashback]

      Read more about: salman khan daisy shah
      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 19:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X