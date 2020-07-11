    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur Set Out To Explore His Panvel Farmhouse In Monsoon [PICS AND VIDEO]

      Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Salman Khan is currently quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with his few family members and close friends including his rumoured lady love Iulia Vantur. During the self-isolation period, the superstar has been engaging in many creative activities like painting, horse-riding and making music videos.

      Recently, after a rain spell, Salman set out with his bunch of friends to take a stroll in his farmhouse. The actor's bodyguard Shera, who is quite active on Instagram, shared a video of his 'maalik' enjoying the scenic beauty post rains. Iulia Vantur shared a few breathtaking pictures of herself basking in nature's glory.

      Shera captioned his video as, "Following the Legend........ My Maalik." Have a look at it.

      Following the Legend........ My Maalik @Beingsalmankhan #Salmankhan #Legend #Sheraa #Beingsheraa

      A Walk To Remember

      In the video shared by Shera, Salman, wearing a pink T-shirt, black and grey shorts and white flip flops, is seen taking a stroll near the lake.

      Meanwhile, Iulia Goes On A Photo-Clicking Spree

      The actress shared a picture of herself posing next to a tree, near the lake. She captioned it as, "I found this beautiful landscape. U please find a good caption for it... 🤗🙏🏼 #iuliavantur #nature #green #trees #river #farmlife #love."

      Natural Beauty

      In another picture, Iulia is seen sitting on the rocks near the waterfall. Her caption for the picture read, "Stones will remain forever while water passes Apa trece, pietrele raman #iuliavantur #romanian #quoteoftheday #waterfall #water #nature #love #beauty."

      Iulia Is An Avid Nature Lover

      Iulia also posted a picture of herself with the scenic beauty in the background. She captioned it as, "The grass isn't always greener on the other side, it is greener where u water it #iuliavantur #grass #green #nature #love #life #goodvibes #hoodies."

      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
