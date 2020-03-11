Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali To Be A Remake Of Ajith's Veeram?

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved, Salman Khan announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Pooja Hegde as Salman's leading lady.

Now, as per Pinkvilla report, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is actually a Hindi remake of a popular South film. Buzz is, the Salman Khan-starrer will be a remake of Ajith's Veeram.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Salman was offered the film by Farhad Samji and he loved the concept of the film. It's got a very emotional Hindu-Muslim angle to the film and is a story about four brothers. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is actually a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The makers had bought the rights to the Tamil film and were planning to make it. They have tweaked the story a bit to suit the title and the pan-India audience. When Salman heard the story, he immediately agreed to be part of this film."

The report further states that Sajid Nadiadwala, along with his director Farhad, has just rejuggled the scripts.

"Initially, Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be a remake of Veeram and was titled Land oF Lungi in the beginning. But then, they decided to alter the script and now, Bachchan Pandey is a remake of Jigarthanda, the remake rights of which also lied with NGE. Then, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was written as a remake of Veeram, which will now star Salman instead of Akshay," the source further told the daily.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Aayush Sharma. The film is slated to release on Eid 2021.

