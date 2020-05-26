Salman Khan Makes Eid Special For 5000 Underprivileged Families With This Sweet Gesture!

Recently, Salman Khan launched a food truck called 'Being Haangryy' to distribute ration kits to people, who have been affected by the lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. On the festive occasion of Eid this year, the superstar sent treats to 5000 underprivileged families through this initiative.

Each special kit given out by the superstar contained the ingredients to make sheer korma, an Eid special delicacy.

Speaking about the same, Hossain Sha, the rider of a Being Haangryy ration truck, was quoted as saying by indianexpress.com, "Salman Bhai has instructed us to distribute ration for everyone who needs it in the city. We have been doing that in the slum pockets of Mumbai. Last three days, we have been also distributing Eid kits which consist of milk, ghee, vermicelli and dry fruits. These are the things families would require to make sheer kurma to celebrate Eid today. We were distributing the same till late last night, and today also we went to Bandra Kurla area which we couldn't cover earlier. This is our small way of spreading some smiles in these difficult times."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal posted pictures of Salman's 'Eid' treat on his Twitter page and wrote, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!!"

His next tweet read, "This kit comprises of everything needed to make Sheer korma for more than 50 people...just a proud feeling to share that Being Haangryy has reached out to 25,000 families with dey ration and 5000 families with Eid kits given out by bhai. Thank you for making me a part of this team." (sic)

Meanwhile, fans were impressed with Salman Khan's sweet gesture. A netizen wrote, "East or west Salman sir is best love you sir." Another comment read, "Man with golden heart."

For those who don't know, the Being Haangryy food truck was designed for Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, the superstar and his production house decided to utilise the truck to feed the needy amid the COVID-19 crisis.

