Salman Khan Performs Ganpati Visarjan With His Family And Friends; See Inside Pictures And Videos
Like every year, superstar Salman Khan and his family welcomed Lord Ganesha with gusto despite the COVID-19 lockdown. On Sunday, taking all the necessary precautions, the Khan family bid adieu to the Elephant God and performed the visarjan ritual at Salman's actor-brother Sohail Khan's residence. Celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Waluscha De Sousa and others were also spotted there.
Meanwhile, pictures and videos of Salman Khan and his family members from the Ganpati visarjan have surfaced on social media. Have a look at them.
Salman Khan Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa
Before the idol immersion, Salman Khan was seen performing Ganpati aarti with one hand and holding his nephew Ahil in another.
Bidding Farewell To Lord Ganesha
In a video going viral on the internet, Salman along with with his brother Sohail, brothers-in-law Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri is seen immersing the Ganesha idol in a tub which is decorated with flowers.
Too Cute To Handle
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma also shared a picture of his two kids- son Ahil and daughter Ayat posing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.
Blessed!
Earlier, Atul Agnihotri had posted a video in which Salman Khan and his family members including Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail and Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira, Aayush Sharma and Arpita are seen performing aarti on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Salman Khan's Sweet Gesture
