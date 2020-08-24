Salman Khan Performs Ganpati Visarjan With His Family And Friends; See Inside Pictures And Videos

Salman Khan Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa

Before the idol immersion, Salman Khan was seen performing Ganpati aarti with one hand and holding his nephew Ahil in another.

Bidding Farewell To Lord Ganesha

In a video going viral on the internet, Salman along with with his brother Sohail, brothers-in-law Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri is seen immersing the Ganesha idol in a tub which is decorated with flowers.

Click here to watch the video.

Too Cute To Handle

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma also shared a picture of his two kids- son Ahil and daughter Ayat posing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.

Blessed!

Earlier, Atul Agnihotri had posted a video in which Salman Khan and his family members including Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail and Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira, Aayush Sharma and Arpita are seen performing aarti on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Click her to watch the Khan family performing the Ganpati aarti.

Salman Khan's Sweet Gesture

Post the Ganpati visarjan, Salman Khan distributed sweet boxes to the guests. Click here to see the video