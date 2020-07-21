Salman Khan Plants Rice Saplings In Ankle-Deep Water; Iulia Vantur And Nephew Nirvaan Join Him

Salman Khan Turns Farmer

In the video shared by Salman, the Bharat actor is seen planting rice saplings in ankle-deep water-filled paddy fields. Besides him, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and nephew Nirvaan are also seen working in the fields. Post the plantation, the camera pans across the field to give us a glimpse of the job done.

Salman Sweats It Out In The Farm

Earlier, the actor had posted a video, in which he was seen navigating a tractor on a piece of land in the rain with a helper beside him. Check out the video.

Recently, Salman Had Paid A Tribute To Farmers

The actor had shared a picture of himself covered in mud and had captioned it as, "Respect to all the farmers."

Speaking About Work

Salman Khan's next film is Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film's shooting is yet to be wrapped, and according to the reports, the makers are planning to shoot the remaining portions in a city studio.