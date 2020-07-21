Salman Khan Plants Rice Saplings In Ankle-Deep Water; Iulia Vantur And Nephew Nirvaan Join Him
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with a few of his family members and close friends ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. With the pandemic bringing his film shootings to halt, the actor has been keeping himself pre-occupied by painting, making music videos and horse riding.
Lately, Salman has turned to farming, and has been toiling in the paddy fields at his farmhouse. Recently, the actor shared a video of himself planting rice saplings on his Instagram page. Click here to watch Salman enjoying the farm life.
Salman Khan Turns Farmer
In the video shared by Salman, the Bharat actor is seen planting rice saplings in ankle-deep water-filled paddy fields. Besides him, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and nephew Nirvaan are also seen working in the fields. Post the plantation, the camera pans across the field to give us a glimpse of the job done.
Salman Sweats It Out In The Farm
Earlier, the actor had posted a video, in which he was seen navigating a tractor on a piece of land in the rain with a helper beside him. Check out the video.
Recently, Salman Had Paid A Tribute To Farmers
The actor had shared a picture of himself covered in mud and had captioned it as, "Respect to all the farmers."
Speaking About Work
Salman Khan's next film is Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film's shooting is yet to be wrapped, and according to the reports, the makers are planning to shoot the remaining portions in a city studio.
