      Salman Khan Reacts To Being Cursed By Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans

      By Lekhaka
      Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide broke out, many of his fans have been targeting and cursing Bollywood biggies including Salman Khan for allegedly ruining the Kedarnath actor's career. Sushant breathed his last on June 14. While there is no proof about Salman's connection with Sushant's career or suicide, fans are circulating the reports of how the big banners of B-town including Salman Khan Films, had allegedly refused to work with Sushant.

      Recently, director Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan of ruining his career amid the debate over Sushant's death.

      While Salman didn't say a word about Abhinav, he has reacted to being constantly slammed by Sushant's fans.

      The superstar tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

      Soon after coming across Salman's tweet, many fans came out in his support and praised the actor for his take on the trolling.

      A user wrote, "Few Bollywood celebrities taking advantage of Sushant's death, running PR machinery to fulfil their agenda but Salman Khan stands apart. He is requesting his fans to support Sushant & his loved ones."

      Yash Raj Films Hands Over Copy Of Contract Signed By Sushant Singh Rajput To Mumbai Police

      "He is the most controversial and targeted Bollywood actor ever existed yet he stands up for others instead for himself," wrote another user.

      An angry fan of Salman replied to the actor saying, "You are family and we don't like to hear anything bad, based on a biased n false narrative about our family. It's time you take all those to court, who are constantly trying to tarnish your image boss!"

      Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 0:36 [IST]
