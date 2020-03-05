Coronavirus Outbreak In India: Salman Khan Urges His Fans To Go For ‘Namaste’ & ‘Salaam’

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak in India, superstar Salman Khan has urged his fans to go for 'namaste' and 'salaam' rather than going for handshake and or hug. Salman shared a picture of himself, in which the actor can be seen sitting inside a gym, all shirtless.

He captioned the picture as saying, "Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....@beingstrongindia."

India has so far reported 28 positive cases of coronavirus, which includes 16 Italian tourists. Reportedly, from now on, all international passengers will be screened at airports for the disease.

Many film celebrities went on social media to air their concerns over the disease, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives globally and infected over 90,000 people.

Actor Deepika Padukone called off her appearance at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter and uploaded a picture wearing a breathing mask. "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe," said the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress.

Actor-author Soha Ali Khan had also shared a similar picture, writing that her mask "helps protect against pollution and viruses".

Actor Sunny Leone was one of the first celebrities who had shared a picture of her and husband wearing a mask, writing, "Safe is the new COOL. Don't be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the coronavirus can't affect you! Be smart and be safe."