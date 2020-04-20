Salman Khan Releases New Coronavirus-Themed Awareness Song, Pyaar Karona

Many Bollywood celebrities have turned to their creative side for inspiration during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Short film, songs and poems have been released in an effort to boost the morale and show support in India's fight against the pandemic. Salman Khan is the latest to jump on the bandwagon as he released a new song on Monday morning, titled Pyaar Karona.

Salman Khan ने Corona पर गया Pyar Karona गाना,अपने Youtube पर किया रिलीज |FilmiBeat

Salman Khan took to his social media accounts earlier today, and shared the video clip of his song. Composed by Sajid Wajid, the song is penned by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal. Salman captioned his post as, "Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now!"

The music is reportedly out on all platforms from Spotify, Gannan to TikTok. The song is also available on Salman Khan's YouTube channel Being Salman Khan, which the actor recently unveiled. Through the channel, Khan will share moments from his personal life, which will allow his fans to feel closer to the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Yesterday, he shared a glimpse of the song on Twitter and wrote, "So I'm posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It's ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7@adityadevmusic @hussainthelal #stayhome #lockdown #newmusic #indiafightscorona". (sic)

In the teaser, Salman is seen greeting everyone with the gestures of namaskar followed by a salaam. As the music plays in the background, Salman sings "Pyaar Karona, Etihaad karona ( spread love, stay united)".

Salman Khan may also share the music video of the song soon. His latest post on Instagram states the song Pyaar Karona will premier on YouTube at 3 pm on Monday.

Salman Khan Sneaks In During Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur's Live Chat Session

Anushka Sharma Loses At Ludo With Virat Kohli And Family, Accepts Defeat In A Hilarious Way