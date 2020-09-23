salman-khan-s-lawyer-quashes-rumours-that-the-superstar-is-a-stakeholder-of-kwan-talent-management

Ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began probing drug angle in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, many B-town celebrities are alleged to be in its radar of it. Recently, Kwan Talent Management Agency, which used to manage Sushant, is all over the headlines for the wrong reasons when one of the partners of Kwan Talent Management, Jaya Saha's name was allegedly found in chats related to Sushant's case where she reportedly recommended Rhea Chakraborty to give CBD oil to the deceased actor.

Soon, rumours started flying on the internet that Salman Khan is also one of the stakeholders of Kwan Talent Management, and netizens started dragging the superstar in Sushant's death case.

However, Salman's lawyer Anand Desai has quashed all the rumours and issued an official statement about the same that reads, "Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency Kwan Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client."

Salman Khan's Fans Troll Arnab Goswami!

Apart from him, producer Nikhil Dwivedi also slammed media channels for the false reporting and tweeted, "This NEWS is FALSE, MALICIOUS & MISCHIEVOUS. No stake of any kind is owned by #SalmanKhan or by any of his associates in #Kwan. Such knowledge in today's times is easily available in the public domain & its deplorable tht a major News Channel can't verify as much. #Sad #Shameful."

Salman, on the other hand, has given a royal ignore to these malicious allegations.