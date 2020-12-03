Salman Khan's Most Challenging Scenes In Sultan Revealed; Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Unseen Pics Of The Superstar From Sets
Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 film Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma was a massive blockbuster at the box office. The film was well-received by both, the critics and audience. Recently, the filmmaker took to his social media page to share a few unseen photos of Salman from the sets of Sultan. He also recalled the toughest shot he filmed with the superstar for this film.
Shooting In Fateh's Den Was One Of The Most Challenging Shots
The filmmaker shared a bunch of unseen pictures of Salman from the film's sets and wrote, "One of the most challenging sequence of #sultan , Fateh's Den." In this picture, the actor is seen folding the sleeves of his shirt and walking towards the fighting ring in a gym-like setting.
We Can't Get Enough Of Salman's Intense Looks
The second picture features Salman sitting with his hand covered with a bandage. His intensity in this snap speak volumes.
Ready Steady Action!
Dressed in a blue shirt, the third picture is from the scene where Salman Khan's character Sultan gears up for his second innings.
Speaking about Sultan, the sports drama completed 4 years in July this year. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had penned a special note to mark the occasion. He had taken to his Instagram page and written, "Time flies #4 years to #sultan . Thank you for all the ❤️ @beingsalmankhan @anushkasharma @randeephooda @theamitsadh @anantvidhaat @yrf @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani #irshaad kamil and the entire team''.
In Sultan, Salman essayed the role of a middle-aged wrestler who sets out to revive his career to reconcile with his estranged wife and regain his lost respect. Anushka Sharma played the role of Salman's wife. The film also starred Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.
