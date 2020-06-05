Salman Khan's Radhe: An Insider Reveals Interesting Details About The Songs In The Film!
After Wanted and Dabangg 3, Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are teaming up for the third time for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The cop film is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws. When it comes to Salman Khan's films, the audience are always in for a musical treat.
With Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai too, fans are anticipating some good music. Recently, a source revealed some interesting details about the songs in the Salman Khan-starrer, while speaking with Bollywood Hungama.
Sajid-Wajid Have Composed Two Songs
The source told the online entertainment portal, "The film has 5 songs in all. Sajid-Wajid has composed two songs, one of which is the title track. It is more like the theme song and has a very catchy and uplifting tune. The other Sajid-Wajid composition is a romantic track."
Radhe To Feature A Remake Of This Popular Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde Song
"South composer Devi Sri Prasad too has worked on a song, which is the remake of the super-hit track 'Seeti Maar'. It is from the Telugu flick Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ (2017), starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Salman and Devi Sri Prasad, in the past, have worked on the chartbuster 'Dhinka Chika', in Ready (2011), also a remake. We are confident that even 'Seeti Maar's recreation will be a rage," the source spilled the beans.
Jacqueline Fernandez To Feature In A Special Song
The source further added, "The fourth track is a romantic, fun song, and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Finally, there's an item number, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Before the lockdown was imposed, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai's shoot was almost complete and only the filming of two songs remains. This will be done once the permission to shoot is given by the government."
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Is One Of The Most Anticipated Films
Salman Khan will be seen romancing Disha Patani in the film. The two actors had earlier shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. In this cop thriller, Salman will be seen battling three antagonists, which will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae.
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to hit the theatrical screens on Eid 2020. However, owing to the lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed indefinitely.
