Salman Khan's Radhe: An Insider Reveals Interesting Details About The Songs In The Film!

Sajid-Wajid Have Composed Two Songs

The source told the online entertainment portal, "The film has 5 songs in all. Sajid-Wajid has composed two songs, one of which is the title track. It is more like the theme song and has a very catchy and uplifting tune. The other Sajid-Wajid composition is a romantic track."

Radhe To Feature A Remake Of This Popular Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde Song

"South composer Devi Sri Prasad too has worked on a song, which is the remake of the super-hit track 'Seeti Maar'. It is from the Telugu flick Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ (2017), starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Salman and Devi Sri Prasad, in the past, have worked on the chartbuster 'Dhinka Chika', in Ready (2011), also a remake. We are confident that even 'Seeti Maar's recreation will be a rage," the source spilled the beans.

Jacqueline Fernandez To Feature In A Special Song

The source further added, "The fourth track is a romantic, fun song, and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Finally, there's an item number, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Before the lockdown was imposed, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai's shoot was almost complete and only the filming of two songs remains. This will be done once the permission to shoot is given by the government."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Is One Of The Most Anticipated Films

Salman Khan will be seen romancing Disha Patani in the film. The two actors had earlier shared screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. In this cop thriller, Salman will be seen battling three antagonists, which will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae.