Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Is Likely To Release On Eid 2021 But On This Condition!

Salman Khan Breaks His Silence On Radhe Release

When asked about the impending release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman told reporters, "Radhe will release when it has to. The situation is grave now. When people start going back to theatres and when they have money to spend on entertainment, (we will release the film). We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon. If everything is clear, we will release it this Eid or it will release whenever it has to."

Salman Khan Says The Release Of Radhe Is Not More Important Than The Health And Safety Of The Audience

The actor further said that the release of Radhe is not more important than the health and safety of the audience. Salman said, "The important thing is when we release Radhe, everyone should be safe that time in theatres. And God forbid, if something happens it won't be acceptable. We will have to plan it successfully. COVID-19 is surging everywhere. It is still here and it will be here tomorrow as well."

All About Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai helmed by Prabhu Deva, is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws. The film has the superstar essaying the role of a cop. Besides Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.