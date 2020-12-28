Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Is Likely To Release On Eid 2021 But On This Condition!
Salman Khan's much anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22 this year. Unfortunately, the release got postponed owing to the theatres being shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, fans were eagerly waiting for the makers to share an update on the release of the Salman Khan starrer. Recently, Salman Khan while interacting with the paparazzi on his 55th birthday, finally addressed this topic. The superstar revealed that the makers are eyeing Eid 2021 for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai but there's a condition.
Salman Khan Breaks His Silence On Radhe Release
When asked about the impending release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman told reporters, "Radhe will release when it has to. The situation is grave now. When people start going back to theatres and when they have money to spend on entertainment, (we will release the film). We had made a commitment of Eid release last year and will give commitment for this Eid soon. If everything is clear, we will release it this Eid or it will release whenever it has to."
Salman Khan Says The Release Of Radhe Is Not More Important Than The Health And Safety Of The Audience
The actor further said that the release of Radhe is not more important than the health and safety of the audience. Salman said, "The important thing is when we release Radhe, everyone should be safe that time in theatres. And God forbid, if something happens it won't be acceptable. We will have to plan it successfully. COVID-19 is surging everywhere. It is still here and it will be here tomorrow as well."
All About Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai helmed by Prabhu Deva, is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws. The film has the superstar essaying the role of a cop. Besides Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan And Ayat Sharma's Birthday Bash: These Inside Photos From The Celebration Are Not To Be Missed
ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff To Play Quirky Cop In Salman Khan-starrer Radhe