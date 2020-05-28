Salman Khan's Radhe To Release On Christmas Instead Of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha?
Salman Khan was all set to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai On Eid in 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, not only did the makers had to halt the production, but all cinema houses have also been shut in the wake of the pandemic and health concerns. According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is now looking for a new release date.
The report states that Salman's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai could now release on Christmas, in December 2020. The slot currently belongs to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film Laal Singh Chaddha. Considering that the shooting of the film is yet to be finished, it won't be ready in time for Christmas release, while Salman Khan's Radhe has only 10 days of shoot left.
10 Days Of Shoot Pending To Complete Radhe
The post-production of Radhe is currently going on during the lockdown and could be ready as soon the remaining shoot is over. A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "Eid nahin, Christmas hi sahi. Tyohar toh tyohar hi hai, kyon bhai? After the lockdown, the shooting will be completed. In the meanwhile, the post-production is going on."
Radhe Is The Remake Of South Korean Film The OutLaws
The Producers Guild is currently working on creating new guidelines for the industry to follow on and off set, to make sure the virus does not spread once the lockdown has been lifted. The association has also requested Maharashtra CM to consider granting permission to begin film shoots in Mumbai. Currently, India is under the fourth lockdown and reports suggest it may be extended for two more weeks.
Laal Singh Chaddha Is The Remake Of Hollywood Film Forrest Gump
Meanwhile Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a remake of South Korean film, The Outlaws. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it also stars Disha Patani in the lead role. On the other hand, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Salman Khan Makes Eid Special For 5000 Underprivileged Families With This Sweet Gesture!
Eid 2020: Missing Salman Khan's Eid Release? Here Are Bhai's 6 Best Films To Revisit