Salman Khan's Radhe To Release On Christmas Instead Of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha?

10 Days Of Shoot Pending To Complete Radhe

The post-production of Radhe is currently going on during the lockdown and could be ready as soon the remaining shoot is over. A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "Eid nahin, Christmas hi sahi. Tyohar toh tyohar hi hai, kyon bhai? After the lockdown, the shooting will be completed. In the meanwhile, the post-production is going on."

Radhe Is The Remake Of South Korean Film The OutLaws

The Producers Guild is currently working on creating new guidelines for the industry to follow on and off set, to make sure the virus does not spread once the lockdown has been lifted. The association has also requested Maharashtra CM to consider granting permission to begin film shoots in Mumbai. Currently, India is under the fourth lockdown and reports suggest it may be extended for two more weeks.

Laal Singh Chaddha Is The Remake Of Hollywood Film Forrest Gump

Meanwhile Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a remake of South Korean film, The Outlaws. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it also stars Disha Patani in the lead role. On the other hand, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.