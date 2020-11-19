Salman Khan's Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive; Actor Isolates Himself At Home

Salman Khan has isolated himself after his personal driver and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, said a report in Pinkvilla.

The report said that Salman Khan's personal driver Ashok including two of his housemaids have tested Coronavirus positive. While there are no health updates of the family, it is being reported that Salman alongside his Bhaijaan, his entire family will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

On the other hand, the infected staff members have been admitted to Bombay Hospital. Salman is also said to have ensured that his staff gets the best treatment. He has been taking all precautions since the lockdown was announced in March, 2020. Salman Khan had isolated himself at his farmhouse in Panvel, where he indulged in farming. He also did his best to spread awareness about Coronavirus while isolating with family.

Family's Upcoming Celebration Has Also Been Cancelled Meanwhile, the report also revealed that the isolation has put a damper on the family's upcoming celebration. The superstar and his family were awaiting the celebration of Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary, but owing to the unprecedented situation, the celebration has now been cancelled. Fans Are Worried About Bigg Boss's Weekend Ka Vaar Episode The news has fans worried about the actor's health as well as the upcoming projects including the weekend episode of Bigg Boss season 14, Weekend Ka Vaar. Currently, the makers have not released any statement to confirm if the episodes will be cancelled or taken over by another actor. Salman Will Be Seen In Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Workwise, Salman Khan recently wrapped Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It was scheduled for release on the occasion of Eid in May, but was delayed after production was halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The film's new release date is yet to be announced.

