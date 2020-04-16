Salman Khan Schools Lockdown Violators; Says 'Zindagi Ka Bigg Boss Shuru Ho Gaya Hai'

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars have been urging people to stay indoors and practice social distancing to keep the deadly virus at bay. Salman Khan recently shared a video on his Instagram page in which the superstar spoke at length about COVID-19 and slammed lockdown violators, who are venturing out of their houses and putting their families at risk.

The Dabangg 3 actor began the 10-minute IGTV video by greeting fans in his familiar, Bigg Boss fashion with 'namaste, salaam, sasriyakaal, kem cho'. Salman said that 'zindagi ka Bigg Boss' has begun with the whole country staying at home now.

The star said he went for a two-day 'chhutti' but instead, COVID-19 has done everyone's 'chhutti'.

Salman revealed that he is currently stationed at his Panvel farmhouse with his mother Salma, sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, nephew Ahil and other friends.

He narrated an incident where he sent one of his friends to buy basic essentials for the family from a nearby village. On being stopped by the cops on the streets, his friend took off his mask to speak to them. However, the cops told him to wear it back. When Salman came to know about this incident, he too, told his friend that taking off the mask was a bad call.

Salman even addressed the social stigma associated with the Novel Coronavirus and said that not understanding a Coronavirus positive patient's pain is anti-human. He also mentioned that whatever needs to be done, even the prayers can be done at home.

The superstar said that if people had followed protocol by staying indoors, the lockdown would have ended by now.

Further in the video, Salman spoke at length about those putting their families and everyone's else's lives at risk by not following the lockdown rules. He said that because of such people, the COVID-19 pandemic has got worse in the country while China is already out of the bad phase.

The star slammed the lockdown violators and said, "Agar aap bahar nahi nikal rahe hote apne dost aur yaaron ke saath, toh policewaale aapke putto pe danda nahi maar rahe hote (If you weren't going out with friends, police wouldn't hit your behinds with canes). Do you think the police is enjoying it? He added that those who wish to kill their families should definitely step out."

Salman urged fans to be more grateful of the frontline warriors and said, "Doctors aur nurses aapki jaan bachaane ke liye aaye aur aapne unpe patthar barsa diye (You started pelting stone at doctors and nurses who wanted to save your lives?) Those who have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, are running away from the hospitals. Wah! Where are you running? Towards life or death?"

The actor concluded the video by saying, "Dua karo wo naubat na aaye jaha pe aapko samjhaane ke liye military bulayi jaaye."

