Salman Khan Shares First Poster Of Mithun Chakraborty's Son Namashi's Debut Film Bad Boy

Mithun Chakraborty's younger son Namashi is all set to take his first step in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy. Superstar Salman Khan recently took to his Twitter page to unveil the first look poster of the film. Along with Namashi, Bad Boy also marks the debut of Amrin Qureshi as the leading lady.

Sharing the poster of Bad Boy on his Twitter page, Salman Khan tweeted, "All d vry best Namashi for #BadBoy. Poster lajawaab!" Have a look at the poster.

The poster, in flaming hues of orange and yellow, features Namashi and Amrin posing for the camera.

Speaking about the film, director Rajkumar Santoshi was quoted as saying, "Just like the poster, the story of Bad Boy is engaging and appealing. Drama, music, action, romance, these elements are the core of the film. Commercial cinema is one of the genres which audience enjoys and loves the most. We present to you our first poster featuring the lead star cast of the film Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi."

Meanwhile, Namashi is quite excited about about his debut, and was quoted as saying, "Bad Boy is a dream come true for me. To be launched in an out and out commercial film, with the guidance of Sajid bhai and Raj ji, was an honour. I enjoyed every second of filming this lovely film".

Bad Boy has been jointly produced by Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada.

Namashi's brother Mahakshay Chakraborty is also a film actor. He made his acting debut with Jimmy in 2008, and went on to star in films like Haunted- 3D, Rocky, Enemmy and Ishqedarriyaan.

Speaking about Salman Khan, the superstar is currently in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19, with a few members of his family and close friends, including rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa. While in isolation, the actor released two music videos titled 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'.

