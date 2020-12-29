Salman Khan Signs Massive Deal With Zee Studios For Radhe, Sells The Film For A Whopping Rs. 230 Crores

Salman Khan recently wrapped up Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai with a 15-day schedule in Karjat and Mumbai in October. The film directed by Prabhudeva was supposed to hit the silver screens in 2020 but had to be pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 crisis. And now, the makers are gearing up to make it an Eid 2021 release. The post-production is currently on in full swing and the final edit of the film is about to be locked.

Amid all this, it is now being reported that Salman Khan has signed a massive deal for the film’s release with Zee Studios for a whopping Rs. 230 crores.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman has sold the satellite, theatrical (India + Overseas), digital and music rights of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai to Zee Studios for Rs. 230 crores, which is the biggest deal in Covid times. They have been discussing the possibility of collaboration all through the lockdown and the deal was finally cracked early in December. It’s a reasonable deal that has led to a table profit for Salman whereas Zee, too, doesn’t have much risk involved given that Salman’s films command a great return value in terms of digital and satellite viewing side by side music streaming on various platforms.”

For the unversed, the film was earlier supposed to be distributed by YRF. But now, the film has been undertaken by Zee Studios as a part of a bigger deal. The source went on to reveal, “It’s a blanket deal and a beginning of partnership for the two. Salman’s production, Kaagaz featuring Pankaj Tripathi, too, is seeing a premiere on Zee’s streaming platform. He also has a multi-film satellite deal with Zee Network and his last 3 releases – Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3 – saw the world television premiere on Zee Cinema.”

Radhe also features Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda as the female lead and antagonist respectively. The highly-anticipated biggie, which is an official remake of Korean Film, The Outlaws, will also star Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role of a cop.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Turns 55: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Babu, & Others Wish The Superstar

ALSO READ: Pranutan Bahl Calls Salman Khan 'Fantastic'; Says He Has A Heart Of Gold