Salman Khan Slams Fake News About Him Casting For Films; Issues Stern Warning To Rumour Mongers!

Salman Khan Urges People Not To Believe In Rumours Doing The Rounds

The Race 3 actor wrote in his official statement, "This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose."

Beware Rumour Mongers!

He further added, "Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner."

Meanwhile, Has Salman Returned To Mumbai Amid Lockdown?

The actor was at his Panvel farmouse with his few family members and close friends, when the nationwide lockdown was announced. Since then, the superstar is stationed there. However, yesterday, a few media outlets claimed that Salman is back in Mumbai as he wanted to spend time with his parents. However, a source close to the actor denied these reports and said, "Contrary to the rumours, Salman is still at the farmhouse in Panvel."

Here's How The Actor Has Been Keeping Himself Busy During The Lockdown

Salman recently released two music albums titled 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Tere Bina', which were made with minimal resources and necessary lockdown precautions. Shot at his Panvel farmhouse, while the first one featured the superstar, the second one had Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha D'Sousa's daughter Sienna, starring alongside him.