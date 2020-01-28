Angry Salman Khan Snatches Away Fan's Phone Who Tried To Click A Selfie With Him [VIDEO]

Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood. When it comes to expressing their love for him, his fans are always a step ahead. In fact, recently when the actor completed 30 years in Bollywood, he was quoted as saying by a news agency, "My motivation to work has always been the fans who give me unconditional love and it is because of them that I am always striving to deliver my best to them."

While fans can go to any extent to prove their fandom, things can go sour at times. Something similar happened recently when Salman Khan landed in Goa to shoot his upcoming film, Radhe. At the airport, a fan tried to click a selfie with the Dabangg 3 star without his permission.

Salman, who wasn't in mood for a picture, revealed his angry side as he snatched the mobile phone from the fan's hand. Check out the video here.

Talking about films, the superstar is currently busy filming for Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Besides this movie, the actor also recently signed Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

