Salman Khan Sneaks In During Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur's Live Chat Session

Salman Khan has been living out the quarantine with friends and family members at his panel farmhouse. However, fans had also speculated that the actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also living with him. Well, here is the proof!

Amid Iulia Vantur's live online chat session, Salman Khan accidentally walked in and looked at the screen. He soon realised he is on camera and walked away. Embarrassed by the mishap Iulia quickly gestured him to move out of the frame and continued the chat. But even after that, Iulia can be seen smiling and blushing at him. The video was shared online by a Salman Khan fan club on Instagram.

Salman Khan can be seen dressed in a grey tee and pink pants while Iulia looked stunning in her black attire. Salman Khan had reportedly travelled to Panvel in mid-March with director Minawala to discuss Aayush Sharma's upcoming film, which is the Hindi remake of 2018 Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. They were also joined by actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa, who was visiting to discuss her upcoming song Genda Phool, but they haven't been able to leave since the lockdown began.

Salman Khan has been using his time in quarantine to connect with nature and help spread more awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. Salman has been sharing pictures and videos of how he is bonding with his horse at the farmhouse.

A few days ago, he also posted a video, upset with the rising numbers and positive cases in the country. Salman took to Instagram and bashed people who are still leaving their homes amid the lockdown. The 10-minute long video shows Salman talk about health workers, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the people.

