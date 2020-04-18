    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan Sneaks In During Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur's Live Chat Session

      By
      |

      Salman Khan has been living out the quarantine with friends and family members at his panel farmhouse. However, fans had also speculated that the actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also living with him. Well, here is the proof!

      Salman Khan Sneaks In During GF Iulia Vanturs Live Chat

      Amid Iulia Vantur's live online chat session, Salman Khan accidentally walked in and looked at the screen. He soon realised he is on camera and walked away. Embarrassed by the mishap Iulia quickly gestured him to move out of the frame and continued the chat. But even after that, Iulia can be seen smiling and blushing at him. The video was shared online by a Salman Khan fan club on Instagram.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by SALMAN KHAN FAN CLUB🇮🇳❤️ (@mysalmankhan.ig) on Apr 17, 2020 at 2:02pm PDT

      Salman Khan can be seen dressed in a grey tee and pink pants while Iulia looked stunning in her black attire. Salman Khan had reportedly travelled to Panvel in mid-March with director Minawala to discuss Aayush Sharma's upcoming film, which is the Hindi remake of 2018 Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. They were also joined by actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa, who was visiting to discuss her upcoming song Genda Phool, but they haven't been able to leave since the lockdown began.

      Salman Khan has been using his time in quarantine to connect with nature and help spread more awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic. Salman has been sharing pictures and videos of how he is bonding with his horse at the farmhouse.

      A few days ago, he also posted a video, upset with the rising numbers and positive cases in the country. Salman took to Instagram and bashed people who are still leaving their homes amid the lockdown. The 10-minute long video shows Salman talk about health workers, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the people.

      Salman Khan Keeps In Touch With Dad Salim Khan Through Video Calls; Enjoys Breakfast With Horse

      This Throwback Picture Of Sridevi And Boney Kapoor With Young Janhvi & Khushi Is Pure Gold

      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 17:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X