Salman Khan To Drop The Teaser Of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai On Holi?

After Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is all set to reunite with Prabhu Deva for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The superstar has already started shooting for this much-anticipated film with Disha Patani who essays his leading lady in the movie.

The first look posters of this Salman Khan has already created a lot of buzz and fans are now eagerly waiting for more glimpses from this action-thriller. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the superstar is planning to drop the film's official teaser on Holi this year.

Buzz is that Salman spoke to Prabhudheva and wants to make a splash during the festive week which will help the film to generate buzz around the cop thriller. Prabhu Deva is currently busy shooting and managing the edit of the film.

We hear that he will look after the promotional material by next week and then present it to Salman. After the superstar gives his feedback, the makers will be unveiling the teaser on March 9.

Recently while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Prabhu Deva revealed the audience could expect a whole new Salman Khan in Radhe.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020. It will lock horns with Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb at the box office.

Meanwhile, Deepak Dobriyal recently revealed that he was going to team up with Salman Khan on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but he couldn't sign the project due to scheduling conflicts.

