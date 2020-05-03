    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Salman Khan To Produce Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda’s On-Screen Wedding In Bulbul Marriage Hall

      Superstar Salman Khan has announced his latest production venture titled Bulbul Marriage Hall. The up and coming project revolves around a marriage hall and will star Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Sunil Grover, and Daisy Shah in the lead roles.

      The film to be directed by Rohit Nayyar was supposed to go floors in April but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the shoot has been postponed for the time being. The story will revolve around two couples played by Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, and Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah respectively.

      A source close to the development said, “It is set in Lucknow and revolves around an Indian wedding. Sunil’s character has comic undertones, with plenty of humorous one-liners. He plays a brother to Pulkit in the film.”

      He added that Salman recommended and played a vital role in getting his Bharat co-star Sunil Grover on board and that Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa will be penning the dialogues for the film. “Salman has known Raaj since he was writing TV shows like Comedy Circus. Since he is from UP, the team felt he can bring local flavour into the narrative,” he said.

      Besides Bulbul Marriage Hall, Salman Khan has readied an entire slate of movies to be produced under his home banner that currently happen to be in different stages of pre-production.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 13:48 [IST]
