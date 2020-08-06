    For Quick Alerts
      Sameer Sharma Had Shared A Powerful Post On Mental Health After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

      Actor Sameer Sharma, who played the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was found dead at his home on Thursday, August 6. It is alleged that he died by suicide.

      Sameer had taken to his Instagram handle to share a lengthy note on mental health, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

      Read: Sameer’s Post On Mental Health After Sushant’s Death

      Sharing excerpts from a book, Sameer had captioned his post, "Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput."

      The excerpt attempts to explain what living through mental illness is like. "Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Schizophrenia etc. do you know or understand what that means or feels like? No you don't, unless you've been through it yourself. And anybody who hasn't, will never be able to understand what that feels like," it reads.

      "Depression is a very lonely disease and a highly misunderstood one. Because it's not cancer, or diabetes or any other medical condition which can be physically diagnosed. And it is lonely because you're surrounded by people who have no idea what you're going through. And who infact admonish you when you try to reach out," it continued.

      Talking about Sushant, Sameer had written, "So let's not for a second even assume that he was a coward. But why does he do it? Not because of any social or financial or any other pressure. He does it because the devil just doesn't stop screaming, a scream which causes a pain so unbearable yet completely inexplicable."

      Read this if you cared about Sushant Singh Rajput.

      On July 21, Sameer had written a poem which read, "Don't kid yourselves, you're all judgmental, whether you accept it or not. Even i am, i m judging you right now, see? That moral high ground you think you're standing on, is nothing but the graveyard of your dead conscience."

      Sameer had worked in a popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and others. He was also seen in films like Ittefaq and Hasee Toh Phasee.

      ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Sameer Sharma Allegedly Passed Away By Suicide

      ALSO READ: Sameer Sharma Death: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sneha Wagh & Other Celebs Express Shock

      Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 21:43 [IST]
