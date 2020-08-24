Sameera Reddy Says She Was Told She Was Too Dark, Too Broad; 'I Had To Constantly Try And Fit In'
We have often heard actors talking about how they are always under pressure to look perfect all the time. Some of them have even admitted to going under the knife to enhance their looks. Amid this, actress Sameera Reddy recently opened up about how she was expected to look a certain way and tried hard to fit in the industry.
Sameera Reddy Says She Tried To Fit In Bollywood
The actress told Bollywood Bubble that she was told that she was too dark, too tall and board and that she didn't fit into that girl next door look. Speaking about the beauty standards in Bollywood, the actress was quoted as saying, "I had to constantly try and fit in it and it really exhausted and tired me."
Sameera Reddy Talks About Her Struggles
She continued, "I don't regret it because that was my learning to learn to come to this point of loving myself unconditionally. You have to go through a point where you actually hate yourself because when you come to this point of hating yourself so much and break into pieces, you can put yourself back together in the most beautiful way possible."
'There Was Always Something That I Had To Fix,' Says Sameera
She added, "It was not discrimination. More than that it was more of you have to look a certain way, whether you have to pad your chest or hips. There was always something that I had to fix. When you meet somebody, you say, ‘Wow, you are looking so good, you have lost so much weight'. My problem is that as a society that is something that we applaud."
The actress said that people are always applauding the wrong things and that as a society, we need to change that.
Sameera Reddy On If She Regrets Doing All Those Things
"That was my job and it was expected from me and I had to do it. And I'm sure girls today still have to do it. I can't blame anybody because that was the requirement of being a glamorous actress. There are many girls who have a great body and who are naturally slim and fair and it was not as exhausting as I did," the actress was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.
Sameera had started a campaign #ImperfectlyPerfect during her second pregnancy, in which she had addressed body image issues and advocated self-love. The actress had also opened up about experiencing postpartum depression and putting on a lot of weight after her first pregnancy. Speaking about work, Sameera was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.
