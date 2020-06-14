    For Quick Alerts
      Samir Bangara, Co-Founder Of Qyuki Media Passes Away; Vishal Dadlani And Others Mourn The Loss

      By
      |

      Entrepreneur Samir Bangara, who had co-founded Qyuki Digital Media, and was also its managing director, died in a car accident on June 14, 2020.

      Vishal Dadlani And Others Mourn The Death Of Samir Bangara

      Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted his condolences. He wrote, "Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please!"

      Singer Aditi Singh Sharma tweeted, "Just heard the terrible news of @samirbangara passing away, I literally cannot believe it. He was such a nice guy, fit, young, well spoken, helpful & has built so many successful careers,I am shocked. My deepest condolences & strength to his family & everyone at @MyQyuki #rip."

      Mourning the loss, filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, "I lost my superpower today @samirbangara. You have been a mentor/friend/business guide and the biggest cheerleader... You believed in me like no one else in this world. What happens to our afternoon catch up call today. Can't believe this. Please come back."

      Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was saddened to hear the news, and wrote, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of @samirbangara. Deepest condolences to his family and the @MyQyuki team. ॐ शांति।"

      Actor Kubbra Sait tweeted, "What? This is devastating. Just heard the news about the passing away of #SamirBangara May your soul rest in peace. You were the spark of joy in any and every room. Will always remember you with happiness in my heart."

      Singer Armaan Malik - Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family..."

      Qyuki is an artist focused network founded by Samir, AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur.

      Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 14:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020
