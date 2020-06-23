Samir Soni Says He Relates To The Darkness That Sushant Singh Rajput Might Have Gone Through

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has thrown light upon the pressures of sustaining a career in the unpredictable Hindi film industry. Reacting to Sushant's death, actor Samir Soni had written in a shocking Instagram post, that it could have very well been him.

In a recent interview, he opened up about what he meant by that. Samir said that he could relate to the darkness that Sushant might have faced, and that he understands the pressures of a show business.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Samir opened up about the structure of the entertainment industry which makes people working in it, vulnerable. "I understand the immense pressures of showbiz which is why I wrote that. This business is volatile and unpredictable. There is no consistency or no structure in a career. Many aspirants are only after the glamour. It can get frustrating if after working non-stop, you have no work for months. Every actor goes through this and it can be tough for many. One hit makes you famous but give a few flops, and people might forget you. The extremes are so high that it affects people," he said.

He continued, "In a low phase, sometimes, one can't see light beyond the darkness. You wait for that one phone call which can change your career. I have been there and so I could relate to the darkness. One has to be very strong mentally to survive in this business. It is not just about talent but also ability to cope with the ups and downs. Also, we have to understand that this is a business at the end of it all, so it is not just about talent but an actor's destiny and luck too. I'd tell young actors to act because you enjoy acting but be prepared for the long waiting period between projects too. Even now, due to Covid-19, a number of films will suffer and so will the careers of number of actors, directors, producers and technicians."

Although Sushant did not leave a note when he hung himself on June 14, 2020, it is being speculated that it was because he was suffering from depression.

