Samir Soni Was Scared To Touch Hema Malini On The Baghban Sets, Thought Dharmendra Would Beat Him Up

Yes, you read it right! Actor Samir Soni, who portrayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's son in Baghban, revealed in his recent interview that during the shoot of the film, he was scared to touch the senior actress. He further revealed that he thought if he touches Malini, Dharmendra would come to the sets and would beat him up.

"The very first scene that I had to perform with her was when all her children come home for the Holi party. That sounded like an easy scene, but the problem here was that your on-screen parents happen to be Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini! I could take Mr Bachchan as my father figure, but Hema ji looked anything but like a 'mother'. She was gorgeous," Samir told TOI in an interview.

He further added, "During the rehearsals, I could not put my hand around her waist or shoulder, which I normally would have. I was scared, as I had heard stories of Dharamji (Dharmendra), I thought maybe he will come and beat me up or something. So, after the first rehearsal I asked Hemaji if it was okay if I put my arm around her. And she was like, 'of course'! I had a sigh of relief."

In the same interview, Samir also shared his experience of working with the Sholay actress. He said, "When Hema Malini arrived on the sets, it looked like someone was holding a light behind her." He further said that she used to be so composed.

"During breaks she would be in a corner working on her lines. We have had lovely conversations with each other too," shared Soni.

