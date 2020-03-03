Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar First Look: Arjun-Parineeti Introduce Each Other As 'Partners In Crime'

After Ishqazaade and Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen sharing screen space once again in Dibakar Banerjee's black comedy titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. After a long wait, the makers have unveiled the first look posters today.

Arjun took to his Twitter page to share the official posters and wrote, "Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep urf @ParineetiChopra in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @SAPFTheFilm @yrf."

His next tweet read, "Meet me Pinky Dahiya urf Sandeep ka Faraar partner @ParineetiChopra

#DibakarBanerjee @SAPFTheFilm @yrf #SandeepAndPinkyFaraar."

The film has Arjun playing the role of a Haryanvi cop, while Parineeti is essaying the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world whose lives suddenly intertwine.

Dibakar who is presenting Arjun and Parineeti Chopra in an all new avatar, revealed a massive secret that Arjun's character is called Pinky and Parineeti's Sandeep! Audiences have so far definitely thought otherwise and this reveal sets the tone for the trailer and the film which will see numerous and totally unexpected edge-of-the-seat twists.

During an earlier interview, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about the delay in the film's release, the actor had revealed that the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are waiting for the right time to release the film and the film was postponed in order to avoid box office clash with other films.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Note On Mom Mona Shourie's Birthday: 'Wish We Had More Time Together'

Parineeti Chopra Raises Alarm Over Australia's Ravaging Bushfires, Says 'This Is On Us'