      Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer Review: Parineeti Chopra Steals Arjun Kapoor's Thunder Like A Pro

      The trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has released online. Directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the film casts Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Initially, it was supposed to hit the screens in 2018. The release was later pushed to 2019 but it didn't release last year either. The film is finally releasing on March 20, 2020. In the trailer, Parineeti plays the character of Sandeep Kaur while Arjun plays the character of Pinky Dahiya.

      Interestingly, last year Arjun and Parineeti were seen together in Namaste England and the film tanked horribly at the box office. The duo also received flak for their poor acting.

      Will they be able to impress their fans with their latest outing? Have a look at the Twitter review of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer.

      Viśh @yasiruvismini_: "the actress parineeti chopra is back! missed you babe Red heart you look solid in the trailer & what an interesting trailer. normally dibakar dont disappoint. we will be watching #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar."

      Rebel @Rebellion007_: "#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar trailer is very bad."

      Radhika S @Rsalasskar: "After this if you still think #ParineetiChopra is a bad actress or overrated, i suggest you see a shrink. the universe and movie mafia have robbed this girl of what she deserves - ALL THE LOVE AND IMMENSE SUCCESS."

      Ashwin Kumar @Sudharsan_AK20: "I swear I'm going to lose it if people don't go and watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar when it releases, rather ignore it only to later say after several months/years. "Oh, that movie was good, Parineeti did an amazing job" JUST WATCH THE TRAILER. YOU'LL KNOW HER RANGE!!!!"

      Shaharyar @iShaharyar_MD: "#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Trailer looks good but can someone ban Arjun kapoor from bollywood already? the guy can ruin even Titanic kinda films if he gets cast in that."

      (Social media posts are unedited).

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 23:26 [IST]
