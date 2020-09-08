Sandip Ssingh Slams Rhea Chakraborty, Asks 'Did Anyone Invite Her To Cooper Hospital When She Went?'

Sandip Takes A Jibe At Rhea

While slamming the Jalebi actress, Sandip told Pinkvilla, "Did anyone invite her (Rhea) to Cooper Hospital when she went? Why did she wait for the funeral? If she wanted, she could have come. Nobody had put in the gate outside saying, 'Rhea and other people not invited.' People who are saying I was not invited, it is their mindset, it is their overthinking."

Sandip Spoke In Favour Of Sushant's Family

Sandip further added that if Rhea had the courage and confidence to attend SSR's funeral, she would have come, but she chose to skip.

While speaking in favour of SSR's family, Sandip said, "The family was not standing in a line there and saying, 'If Rhea comes we will not allow.' They didn't utter a word. They did not issue a statement. They did not tell the police, 'If Rhea comes in, or anybody comes in, we don't allow them.' They didn't because they also have emotions."

Sandip Says He Was No One To Stop Anyone From Attending Sushant's Funeral

"Sushant's family understand the sentiments. You are saying that I didn't allow, who am I? Am I bigger than Ekta Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor in the industry? No, I am a small-time producer. I will not allow people to come in? I wanted people to come. Sabke andhar emotions hota hai," added Ssingh.

Sandip Says Many Big Celebs Attended SSR's Funeral Without Showing Off

"There was Ekta Kapoor who was standing outside the gate in the rain. Abhishek Kapoor, who made Kedarnath with him and launched him in Kai Po Che, I didn't even see him. Somebody told me his name was not there in the list, but he came and he stood in the rain. Shraddha Kapoor, his co-star who came and stood like a common person outside the gate. People who had to come, they came. They paid their last visit to Sushant and went away without showing off," asserted Sandip.