Sandip Ssingh Was Not In Touch With Sushant Singh Rajput Since Last 10 Months: Report

Post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his producer-friend Sandip Ssingh was one of the first ones to arrive at his residence and reportedly, took control of all the requirements at the hospital as well as at home. Later, he even shared an emotional post on his Instagram page to express his grief over the actor's death. He also revealed that he and Sushant were to team up for a patriotic film titled Vande Bharatam.

However now, according to the latest revelation made by Times Now, it has surfaced that Sandip Ssingh and Sushant Singh Rajput were not in touch with each other since the last 10 months.

According to the call records of Sandip Singh, accessed by Times Now, Sandip Ssingh's last telephonic conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput dates back to September 2019.

Further, the call records accessed by Time Now also reveal that Sandip had contacted the ambulance driver two days after Sushant's demise on 16 June. The Times Now report stated that a total of four calls were exchanged between the two. While most of them were on 14 June, the report mentioned that Sandip called the ambulance driver on 16 June and the phone call lasted for almost two minutes.

Meanwhile, earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Karni Sena National Youth President Surjeet Singh Rathore, who took actress Rhea Chakraborty to see Sushant for the last time at the Cooper Hospital mortuary, alleged that Sandip Ssingh is the mastermind and said that he should be arrested.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

