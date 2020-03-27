Sania Mirza Opens Up About Her Biopic; Reveals Why BFF Parineeti Chopra Can't Play Her Role!

While sports biopic continue to remain a trend in Bollywood, recently, Sania Mirza revealed that the rights to her biopic have been sold to producer Ronnie Screwvala. Meanwhile, the tennis player already has a couple of names of leading ladies in her mind, who she thinks would be an apt choice to play her on the big screen.

Previously, Sania had said that her best friend Parineeti Chopra should play her in the biopic. But now, it seems like she has changed her mind.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the tennis champion said, "Pari can't do it because she's doing Saina Nehwal now. So I guess she's out of the picture." For those who ain't aware, Parineeti Chopra plays the main lead in Saina Nehwal biopic.

Meanwhile, Sania continued in the same interview, "There are so many amazing actors and I'm sure they could do justice to my role."

When prodded to take names, the badminton player said, "Alia (Bhatt), Anushka (Sharma), Deepika (Padukone), Sara Ali Khan . A lot would depend on the script, there are so many things involved."

Sania further revealed that the biopic is in pre-production and added, "We're looking for directors right now."

Earlier, while speaking on Kareena Kapoor's talk show 'What Women Want', Sania had said she would be involved creatively in the film. She had told Bebo, "I would like to inspire other girls to pick up tennis racquets or follow their dreams."

Coming back to her friendship with Parineeti Chopra, while talking to Pinkvilla, the tennis player revealed how she is communicating with the actress and said, "Me and Pari have a very random friendship where we don't talk for weeks in a row and then suddenly we'll talk like all the time. But we get each other and that's totally fine. In the morning I think she was playing quarantine antakshari and it was just random. I had not spoken to her in a few weeks and I just sent her 'Tu tu tu, tu tu tara, todo naa dil humaara' because the letter was 'T' and she totally got it."

