Sanjana Sanghi Breaks Her Silence On #MeToo Allegations Against Sushant: We Knew Our Truth

Sanjana Sanghi Was Upset By Allegations Of Sexual Harassment Levelled Against Sushant

The actress told Pinkvilla, "Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there. But I was equally troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that's what matters. We were on set shooting everyday. When one or two articles come, then you don't pay heed to it and let it pass. But when it becomes rampant, and there are articles which are baseless, I have no respect for them or the people writing them or the ones believing them."

Sanjana Sanghi Says The Whole Episode Was Concocted And There Was No Truth In Those Reports

She continued, "Now, when people will see both of us, they will know our truth. Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was how should we make them believe the truth? Imagine how sad the state of affairs is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and prove this."

'I Was Too Young And Inexperienced To Cope With It,' Says Sanjana Sanghi

Recalling the whole incident, Sanjana revealed, "He (Sushant) asked me, "'Should I put out these chats?' I was like, 'Go for it, maybe that would help.' He then put it out but people still refused to believe us. Then, I came out and spoke about it. The girl who has supposedly accused the boy is giving a clarification and even that doesn't work. That makes sit up and think, 'What kind of a society are we living in? Are we just willing to believe a certain reality? Why can't people accept that we really like each other and are working together to make a beautiful film.'. I was too young and inexperienced to cope with it."

Sanjana Sanghi Reveals Why It Took Her Time To Clarify The Allegations

The actress said,"They (people) see it as time but they don't know our reality. If you are waiting for lies to be clarified, I don't want to perpetuate that culture. I don't want to feel that there's a need to talk about every rumour that is out. So I didn't take time with the truth. I need not have clarified anything in the first place because nothing happened. He was the greatest co-star one could have and I have every ounce of love and respect for Sushant as he did for me."

She further added, "If something had happened, we wouldn't have gone ahead with our Paris schedule, finished our film, dubbed for it. It wouldn't have been like this. I urge people to only believe the truth, though that's not fed to them and it's sad."