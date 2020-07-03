Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi Clarifies She Was Not Saying Goodbye To Mumbai With Her Post

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara, had recently posted a cryptic message on her social media, which had got fans thinking that she was quitting the industry. However, Sanjana has clarified that her Instagram story was interpreted the wrong way, and that she was not bidding goodbye to Mumbai forever.

Clearing the speculations about her post, Sanjana wrote in another Instagram story, "Arre arre! Kaafi kuch interpret ho gaya meri previous story se (Uh oh! My previous story was interpreted in the wrong way). Now that I re-read it, I can see why! Did NOT mean can any kind of 'bidding adieu' forever - not to Mumbai, not to anything else!"

She continued, "I have been back home in Delhi since February , throughout lockdown! When COVID eases out, is what I meant when I said 'jaldi, ya shayad nahi' - we'll all be back to life as per usual! Me to being wherever it is that is required for work! Appreciate all the worry, all you lovely humans! But absolutely nothing to worry about."

On Tuesday, Sanjana had written in an Instagram story, "Goodbye, Mumbai. I saw you after four long months. I am returning to Delhi. Your roads felt different, they were empty. Maybe the pain in my heart is changing the way I see things. Or maybe, you are in some pain too. See you again? Soon. Or maybe not."

Sanjana happens to be the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star. Dil Bechara has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra, and is a remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars. The film will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

