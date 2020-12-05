Sanjana Sanghi Declared IMDb’s Breakout Star This Year; Actress Can’t Smile Any Wider

Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut in a leading role with Dil Bechara, has topped IMDb's breakout star list this year. The actress took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude over the honour, and dedicated it to her audiences.

Sharing pictures where she can be smiling gleefully, Sanjana wrote as caption, "Can't smile any wider, and can't stop smiling either! @imdb @imdbpro : THANKYOU for this immense honour . Being declared your No 1 Breakout Star of the Year is so surreal."

She added, "To the best audiences in the world, this is first yours and then mine. Literally, since this recognition is entirely audience generated. YOU made it all happen! So grateful for all the incredible geniuses I have the privilege of working with who recognise potential in me that I could never see in myself. Here's to telling stories forever, working even harder and being better everyday."

Sanjana starred alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, which topped the charts on IMDB when it premiered in July. The film, a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, happened to be Sushant's last film.

Sanjana received much praise for her performance and holding her own in the Mukesh Chhabra directorial. The list released by IMDb also included Harshita Gaur, Isha Talwar, Swastika Mukherjee, Aahana Kumria and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Others who made it to the list were Tripti Dimri, Nithya Menen, Jaideep Ahlawat and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Talking about work, Sanjana is currently shooting for Om: The Battle Within, in which she share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Kapil Verma. Sanjana is excited to be jumping into the action genre very early on in her career.

